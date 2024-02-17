Top track

Dom Dolla

New Century
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
DJManchester
From £23.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

SJM Concerts & WHP presents Dom Dolla

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SJM Concerts & WHP

Lineup

Dom Dolla

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open9:00 pm
1300 capacity

