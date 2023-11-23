Top track

Dele Sosimi - You No Fit Touch Am

Cubafrobeat

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
£11

Dele Sosimi - You No Fit Touch Am
Event information

London’s finest Cuban and Afrobeat collectives combine for a uniquely captivating blend of two of the world’s most timeless sounds, creating an unforgettable party.

Cubafrobeat is a groove train travelling between Havana, Cuba and Lagos, Nigeria. Fuelled...

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Dele Sosimi

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

