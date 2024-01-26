Top track

Danser seul (Ne suffit pas)

Bagarre

Le Ferrailleur
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BAGARRE (Club):

Bagarre nous invite dans son CLUB : sans limites, sans frontière, sans genre, sans scène ni fosse, et où la liberté est totale. Pour BAGARRE, la fête est combative, on s’y mélange, on y est libre d'être qui on veut, comme on veut. Musicale...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par N-Syndicate Productions.

Lineup

Bagarre

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:30 pm

