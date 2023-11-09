DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Talk Talk - Spirit of Eden Listening Party

Hot Box
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
PartyChelmsford
About

Come in and listen to the Spirit of Eden in full. Kindly put on by DJ PacketFunkMaster.

Have a beer and a chinwag, itll be a good laidback night.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

