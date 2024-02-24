DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Akusmi & Blue Lake

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

As part of Luminate, we turn the spotlight on one of the finest new record labels to come out of the UK, Tonal Union, with two of their artists performing in a co-headline night of genre-blurring minimalism.

Akusmi is the new project moniker of French-bor...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
Lineup

Blue Lake, Akusmi

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

