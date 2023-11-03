DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ric Jazzbo, Dj Bebé & fosc

Malanga Café
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyIbiza
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ric Jazzbo, Dj Bebé & fosc, los dos residentes malangueros y “el quinto Beatle”. No necesitan más presentación porque ya los conocéis de sobra. Los guardianes del tarro de las esencias, los que están detrás de todo este sarao, los djs de guardia. Hoy toca...

Organizado por Malanga Café.

Lineup

Dj Bebé, fosc

Venue

Malanga Café

Carrer De Carles V, 07800 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.