Bella Ciao (Goodbye Beautiful)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 5 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"Ceramic Dog, a power trio of jazz geniuses who inflect literate rock with formidable chops. The synthesis is frenetic, potent, and at odds with the zeitgeist"

Through the band’s 5th studio release, Connection (July 2023), Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog have pu...

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog, Marc Ribot

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

