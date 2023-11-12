DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sunday, November 12th
w/ Caleb's Spirit
Doors 4:30pm
$10
All ages
--BUDDY REED--Back in the day Buddy Reed backed up the blues greats, such as in Big Mamma Thornton, Muddy Waters, Lightning Hopkins, Johnny Lee Hooker, Jimmy Reed, Little Richard ... P...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.