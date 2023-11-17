DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cantina Bohemia

Casa Astor
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Cantina Bohemia nos trae los mejores boleros al estilo del trío Los Panchos. Será una noche especial fuera de tiempo.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Casa Ástor.
Casa Astor

Carrer De Santa Caterina 6, 08014 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

