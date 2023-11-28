DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tuesday 28th November 2023 Collywobblers Comedy @ Tower Bridge Arms SE1 :
Plus Ticket Includes A Free Pint of Beer on arrival before 7.30pm
Collywobblers Comedy bringing great live comedy to The Tower Bridge Arms , located on the South side of the iconic...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.