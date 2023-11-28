DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Comedy @ Tower Bridge Arms : Jeff Innocent & more

Tower Bridge Arms
Tue, 28 Nov, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tuesday 28th November 2023 Collywobblers Comedy @ Tower Bridge Arms SE1 :

Plus Ticket Includes A Free Pint of Beer on arrival before 7.30pm

Collywobblers Comedy bringing great live comedy to The Tower Bridge Arms , located on the South side of the iconic...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Collywobblers Comedy.

Lineup

2
Jeff Innocent, Sara Barron, Clinton Baptiste and 2 more

Venue

Tower Bridge Arms

206-208 Tower Bridge Road, Southwark, London, SE1 2UP, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

