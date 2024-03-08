Top track

Napalm Death - The Wolf I Feed

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR

Electric Brixton
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£40.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Napalm Death - The Wolf I Feed
Got a code?

About

There aren't many tours that survive for decades and are still just as interesting as before...as the Campaign For Musical Destruction Tour 2024. This successful and extraordinary tour has been leading Napalm Death through the world for already over 30 yea...

This is a 14+ event. U16s accompanied by adult.
Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

1
Napalm Death, Pig Destroyer, Primitive Man and 1 more

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.