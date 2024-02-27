DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

George Riley

Sneaky Pete's
Tue, 27 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In just a few years London’s George Riley has become an unstoppable force in modern R&B with producers like Anz, Hudson Mohawke, Vegyn, SBTRKT, Actress and more lining up to work with her. She joins us next February following the release of her latest proj...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

George Riley

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

