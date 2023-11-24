Top track

High School Musical Cast - We're All In This Together

The Musicals Party (London)

Bloomsbury Bowling Lanes
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

High School Musical Cast - We're All In This Together
About

Mamma Mia! The Musicals Party is coming to London!

We're All In This Together, so if you got chills and they're multiplying there's only one place to be!

Join us for a night dedicated to all your favourite musicals!

DJs will be playing: Mamma Mia!/Greas...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Bloomsbury Bowling Lanes

Tavistock Hotel, Bedford Way, London WC1H 9EU
Doors open10:00 pm

