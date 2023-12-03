Top track

Maxinne - Drums of Hausa

UltraMaroon

Blue Midtown
Sun, 3 Dec, 5:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On December 3 the UltraMaroon crew welcomes UK powerhouse Maxinne to our basement, joining Someone From Berlin behind the decks. Come through early for a 2-4-1 happy hour and opening set by Anthony Velez.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by LiteHaus.

Lineup

Someone From Berlin, Maxinne

Venue

Blue Midtown

220 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

