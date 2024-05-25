Top track

Travels Over Feeling: The Music of Arthur Russell

Barbican Hall
Sat, 25 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

Celebrating the life and work of the musical visionary and cellist Arthur Russell, Speakers Corner Quartet join forces with cellist / ambient pop artist Lucinda Chua for an evening that also marks the publication of Richard King's expansive new book: Trave...

This is an all ages event, under 14s accompanied by adult.
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Speakers Corner Quartet, Lucinda Chua

Venue

Barbican Hall

Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS
Doors open7:30 pm
2000 capacity

