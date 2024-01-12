DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alex Gråey with special guest Andrew Weaver

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 12 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Alex Gråey is back at Eddies Attic with special guest Andrew Weaver!

Alex Gråey’s 2023 debut album “Storybook” is a exploration of emotional trials that define an individual’s life. Throughout this album Alex Gråey explores a mixture of real life and unco...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Alex Gråey

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

