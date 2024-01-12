DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Alex Graey live at Eddie's Attic!
Alex is a pop/folk inspired singer songwriter born in Atlanta, Georgia. His artistry is deeply influenced by the messages of hope, peace, and love found in the music from the 60s and 70s. He believes our world needs those...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.