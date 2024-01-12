DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alex Graey

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
About

Alex Graey live at Eddie's Attic!

Alex is a pop/folk inspired singer songwriter born in Atlanta, Georgia. His artistry is deeply influenced by the messages of hope, peace, and love found in the music from the 60s and 70s. He believes our world needs those...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Alex Gråey

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

