DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Spaceflight Records Holiday Party!

Radio East
Thu, 14 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join the cast and crew of Spaceflight Records for a fun, music-filled evening of Holiday Cheer featuring performances by Erika Wennerstrom (Heartless Bastards), Black Joe Lewis, and a DJ set by Jank Sinatra.

**FREE and FAMILY FRIENDLY**...

All ages
Presented by Radio East.

Lineup

Erika Wennerstrom, Black Joe Lewis, Jank Sinatra

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.