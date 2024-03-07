DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Enslaved

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£25.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

“There was always a moment, sailing between the shore and island, when neither was in sight.” – Steve Erickson, ‘Tours Of The Black Clock’

In true Enslaved fashion, the Bergen voyagers’ 16th album, “Heimdal”, is both a departure and a communion with roots...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...

Lineup

Enslaved

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.