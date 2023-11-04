DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rhino Booking Showcase

Cadavra
Sat, 4 Nov, 4:00 pm
DJMadrid
Free
About

Presentación de la agencia Rhinö Booking a partir de las 16.00 horas.

Line up: Rubins, SON, Galic, Wills.

Apúntate en lista para acceder gratis de 16:00 a 18:00h.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by CADAVRA.

Lineup

Rubins, Piaab, Son

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain

Doors open4:00 pm

