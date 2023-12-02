Top track

DTW: Spaceghost, Marco Weibel, Malik Hendricks

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Darker Than Wax returns to Jolene Sound Room with an all-star lineup featuring Oakland's Spaceghost, Malik Hendricks & Marco Weibel

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.

Lineup

SpaceGhost, Marco Weibel, Malik Hendricks

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

