DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Prêts pour Black & White UNIQUE ? Le Student Break vous donne RDV le Samedi 4 Novembre pour une soirée EXCEPTIONNELLE ! 🤍🖤
AU PROGRAMME
🤍🖤 Tous en NOIR ET/OU EN BLANC
HAPPY HOUR entre 23h30 et 00h30 : profitez de tarifs réduits sur toute la carte du...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.