DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mama Approves | Friendsgiving Edition

Republic Latin Fusion
Thu, 16 Nov, 10:30 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

HIII! join us to celebrate the gift that keeps on giving: FRIENDS.

We are the type of people who believe that it's not about the place but about who you are with.

So here we are, bringing you a Friendsgiving Edition to enjoy a perfect Thursday night with...

Presented by Republic Latin Fusion.

Lineup

Venue

Republic Latin Fusion

181 North 10th Street, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.