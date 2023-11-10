Top track

Soviet Malpensa - M

Nu Comers: Soviet Malpensa + GreatWaterPressure

BIKO
Fri, 10 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50

About

NU COMERS celebra il culto per il nuovo come motore fondamentale per promuovere e far crescere le migliori novità musicali dello scenario indipendente.

Una serata che nasce sotto l'insegna della qualità, e pronta a diventare un nuovo punto di riferimento...

Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

greatwaterpressure, Soviet Malpensa

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

