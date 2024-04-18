Top track

Jane Weaver - Don't Take My Soul

Jane Weaver

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30

About

Throughout her career, English singer/songwriter, musician, producer, and label owner Jane Weaver has explored many different styles and approaches, never staying too long in any one spot while showing mastery of each one she attempts. Following Brit-pop b...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jane Weaver

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

