Francis of Delirium

Heartbreakers
Thu, 16 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Honeymooner & So Young presents: Francis of Delirium at Heartbreakers, Southampton!

With three EPs (‘All Change’, ‘Wading’ & 'The Funhouse'), Luxembourg-based 20 year-old Jana Bahrich’s Francis of Delirium have quickly caught attention, finding champions...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by Honeymooner & So Young Magazine
Francis Of Delirium

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

