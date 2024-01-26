Top track

L'appel Du Vide

Sylvaine live

Ziggy Club
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sylvaine live at Ziggy Club

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ziggy APS.
Lineup

Sylvaine

Venue

Ziggy Club

Via Madama Cristina 66, 10125 Turin Turin, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

