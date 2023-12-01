Top track

Change - The Glow of Love

Electric Brixton
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
Change - The Glow of Love
Due to phenomenal demand after two huge sell-out shows, we're bringing Change to Electric Brixton for one more night.

European-American collaborations were not uncommon during the disco and post-disco eras. Change are among the most noteworthy internation...

This is an 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Columbo Music

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Doors open7:00 pm

