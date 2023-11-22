Top track

English Garden - Melancholic Alcoholic

English Garden, Curser, Shred Scarz

Windmill Brixton
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ENGLISH GARDEN - https://www.instagram.com/englishxgarden/ - an overdue headline show from these lively post wave contortionists.

CURSER - https://www.instagram.com/curseruk/ - south London power quartet

SHRED SCARZ - https://www.instagram.com/shredscarz...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

Curser, English Garden

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

