DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
House bangers all night long this Friday in London's iconic venue, Jazz Cafe.
Expect modern-day anthems all the way through to classic 90s gems spun by some of the city's hottest party starters.
Tickets from £5. We expect these to go quick!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.