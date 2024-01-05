DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Rock Orchestra plays BOWIE

Elkton Music Hall
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
$31.84
It's not quite the return of the Thin White Duke, but it's the next best thing when Delaware's own The Rock Orchestra plays David Bowie. The Rock Orchestra is the Delaware Valley's premier tribute group. Its goal is to present recreations of studio recordi...

This is an 21+ event
Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

