VERMUT: HIDROGENESSE presenten "Ciutat de sorra"

Heliogàbal
Sat, 30 Dec, 1:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Concert especial. Presentació de "Ciutat de sorra"

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Hidrogenesse

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open1:00 pm

