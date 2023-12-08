Top track

Are You Happy Without Me





Automan, Frances and The Majesties, + more!

The Amersham Arms
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

REAL is thrilled to present a spectacular end-of-year Winter Whirl at Amersham Arms, a pub with a vibrant 300-capacity music venue out back. Join us on 8th December for a celebration featuring five extraordinary bands, each bringing their unique sound. Aut...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

2
Automan, Frances And The Majesties, The Motor Show and 2 more

Venue

The Amersham Arms

Amersham Arms, 388 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6TY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

