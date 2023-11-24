DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Séance

POPUP!
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsParis
€5.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Séance" : def. "Réunion des membres d'un corps constitué (danseurs.euses) siégeant en vue d'accomplir certains travaux (la teuf)."

Ce mois-ci, toujours dans le cadre de sa résidence "La Séance", Tiño invite le dj et producteur Red Lebanese !

Président du...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par POPUP!.

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm
175 capacity

