DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come as you are and join us for the ultimate 90s Rock night!
DJs will be playing:
Nirvana / Pearl Jam/ Red Hot Chili Peppers/ Rage Against The Machine/ Guns N' Roses / Foo Fighters/ Green Day/ Blink 182 / Pixies / Weezer/ Oasis/ Blur/ Faith No More/ Radi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.