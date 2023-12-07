DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shauna Fox - Peckham Levels Mural: Private View

Peckham Levels
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
ArtLondon
About

Join us for the grand opening of Shauna Fox's new solo art exhibition showcasing 25 6ft paintings at the main entrance to Peckham Levels.

Shauna’s new artwork will depict the beauty that can be found around Peckham. The pieces will be attached to the wall...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peckham Levels.

Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

