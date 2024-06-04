Top track

Robert Forster - Let Me Imagine You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Robert Forster (The Go-Betweens)

Café Torgal
Tue, 4 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsOurense
€21.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Robert Forster - Let Me Imagine You
Got a code?

About

En diciembre de 1977, junto a Grant McLennan, formó el grupo de indie rock The Go-Betweens, al que después se unió Lindy Morrison en batería y coros.1​ En diciembre de 1989, después de grabar seis álbumes, The Go-Betweens se disolvió y Forster comenzó su c...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Todomedre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Robert Forster

Venue

Café Torgal

Rúa Celso Emilio Ferreiro, 20, 32004 Ourense, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.