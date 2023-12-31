DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Faded’s New Year’s Eve party has arrived!
Expect the hottest Hip Hop, RnB, Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Dancehall as we take over central London’s 229 for NYE!
Table packages require a £120 cover charge for entry and an additional £500 minimum spend (bottle...
