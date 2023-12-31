DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FADED - New Year's Eve

Sun, 31 Dec, 9:30 pm
PartyLondon
From £25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Faded’s New Year’s Eve party has arrived!

Expect the hottest Hip Hop, RnB, Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Dancehall as we take over central London’s 229 for NYE!

Table packages require a £120 cover charge for entry and an additional £500 minimum spend (bottle...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Faded.

Lineup

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
Accessibility information

