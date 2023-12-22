DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Darude : La boom des 5 ans

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Fri, 22 Dec, 11:45 pm
PartyParis
€25.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SALUT LES LOFTEUR.SE.S 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩

5 ANS QU'ON SE CONNAÎT ❤️💜🧡💙💛

5 ANS D'INCROYABLES DATES 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈

5 ANS DE TRANCE, EURODANCE ET HAPPY HARDCORE Y2K 😎

5 ANS DE TEUFS PAS PRUDES 😏

5 ANS DE DARUDE 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂

ON A PROUVÉ QUE L'AMOUR DURAIT PLUS D...

Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open11:45 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.