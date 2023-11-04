DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Montell Fish & Save The Youth presents: I Cannot Love Anyone If I Hate Myself

Corsica Studios
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is an 18+ event

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

Caleb Wild, Grace Valentine, Montell Fish

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

