DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Novelists is a French metal band that has taken the global metalcore scene by storm with their unique blend of progressive and melodic elements. Formed in Paris in 2013, the band has quickly risen to prominence and earned a dedicated following for their di...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.