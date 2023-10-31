DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hardbeat Tales: Massacre

Electropura
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsValencia
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Es prom night en el ℰ𝓁ℯ𝒸𝓉𝓇ℴ𝓅𝓊𝓇𝒶 ℋ𝒾ℊ𝒽 𝒮𝒸𝒽ℴℴ𝓁 la noche de Halloween. El 31/10 a las 8:30 se abren las puertas de gimnasio para vivir la masacre a manos de los conciertos de @p111111_ y @manantial_doncella y los sets de @cuteagression @pablochou...

Organizado por Electropura.

Lineup

3
Manantial Doncella, cuteagression, pablochouchou and 3 more

Venue

Electropura

Carrer del Pintor Salvador Abril, 20, 46005 València, Valencia, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

