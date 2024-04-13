Top track

Miles Kane - Come Closer

Miles Kane | One Man Band: Solo Tour '24

Covo Club
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
€32.77

About

Il cantante e chitarrista Miles Kane annuncia il suo ritorno in Italia col suo solo show elettrico!

Anticipato dal singolo “Baggio”, dedicato al giocatore Roberto Baggio, il 4 agosto Miles Kane ha pubblicato la sua ultima fatica “One Man band”, album nel...

Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

Miles Kane

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

