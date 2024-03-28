Top track

DEADLETTER

The Castle and Falcon
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£13.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

FKP Scorpio presents
DEADLETTER

This is a 14+ event (under 16s must be accompanied by an adult)

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

DEADLETTER

Venue

The Castle and Falcon

The Castle & Falcon, 402 Moseley Rd, Balsall Heath, Birmingham B12 9AT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

