House of Celebration - Madonna Afterparty

Sala Upload
Thu, 2 Nov, 11:45 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Celebremos por todo lo alto el paso por Barcelona de la reina del POP un tributo especial con todos sus hits más pisteros a solo 10 minutos andando del Palau Sant Jordi.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por HOUSE OF LEY.

Lineup

Ley DJ, Kasi, Tvmnstr

Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

