Mart'nália & Paulinho Moska

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 26 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Two MPB greats combine for a unique live show, Mart'nália & Paulinho Moska.

Daughter of iconic Brazilian samba and MPB singer Martinho da Vila, Mart'nália has forged her own musical path over the last 30 years, which culminated in a prestigious Latin Gram...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Mart’nália, Paulinho Moska

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

