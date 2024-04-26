Top track

Daniel Sabater

Sala REM
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMurcia
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

daniel sabater en Sala REM.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Helsinki Pro.

Lineup

Daniel Sabater

Venue

Sala REM

C/ Puerta Nueva, 33, 30008 Murcia, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

