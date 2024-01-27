DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Super Nudetendo

Ember Music Hall
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsRichmond
From $23.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
🎮 Super Nudetendo: Level Up & Strip Down! 🎮

Embark on a pixelated adventure like no other as Ellie Quinn Presents proudly presents Super Nudetendo – the ultimate Nintendo-themed burlesque show that will warp you into a world where the Mushroom Kingdom m...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LXGRP.

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

