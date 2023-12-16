Top track

Soulstice with Osunlade & More!

The Meadows
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$30.90

Tom's Bar
About

Saturday, December 16th, 2023

Junxion & Ornate Project Presents...

SOULSTICE

feat.

OSUNLADE / NICKODEMUS

OVEOUS / 2MELO / ORIJINS

Doors 11pm | NO RE-ENTRY

21 + Proper I.D. Required

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY

This is an 21+ event
Presented by 17 Meadow LLC

Lineup

2
Orijin, 2melo, OVEOUS and 2 more

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA

Doors open11:00 pm

