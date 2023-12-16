DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, December 16th, 2023
Junxion & Ornate Project Presents...
SOULSTICE
feat.
OSUNLADE / NICKODEMUS
OVEOUS / 2MELO / ORIJINS
Doors 11pm | NO RE-ENTRY
21 + Proper I.D. Required
The Meadows
17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY
