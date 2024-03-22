Top track

Chanceko - Terrasse, Vin blanc (feat. Josman)

Chanceko

4bis
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsRennes
€19.50

About

Il paraît que nous avons tous une voix dans notre tête. En dévoilant son premier album, Chanceko nous invite à venir écouter la musique qui se joue dans la sienne. Il nous y fait découvrir la rencontre entre Chance & Lucky : deux facettes de lui-même pour...

Moins de 16 ans obligatoirement accompagné d'un parent
Krumpp Music présente, en accord avec Auguri Productions
Lineup

Chanceko

Venue

4bis

4b Cours Des Alliés, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open8:00 pm
230 capacity

